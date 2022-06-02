Steph Curry’s Crypto Portfolio Is Growing — Big Moves On and Off the Court

Curry still owns Bored Ape #7990, which sports blue fur, a brown sports coat, and green eyes. The current bid stands at just 0.597 ETH, or the equivalent of $1,085.83 as of June 2. Like the rest of the crypto market right now, ETH is facing intense volatility. Ether is trading more than 40 percent lower than it was around the time Curry purchased his NFT with the asset.