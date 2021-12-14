Stellar Lumens' Price Might Double in 2022, Good Long-Term Investment

Stellar’s Lumens has traded between a low of $0.0012 and a high of $0.94 since its debut. At the current price of $0.26, the crypto trades about 70 percent below its peak. The investment and partnership deals that Stellar has recently struck and more that will come should increase the activity on the network and the demand for Stellar Lumens. The token has the potential to reclaim its historic peak and rise even higher in 2022.