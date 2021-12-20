Could Stay-at-Home Stocks Stay Strong in 2022 Amid the Omicron Scare?

The markets’ reaction isn't hard to understand. Stay-at-home companies' top-line growth in 2021 has been a fraction of their growth in 2020. Zoom, for instance, reported revenue growth of 88 percent in fiscal 2020 (ended Jan. 2020), and then 325 percent the following year as the pandemic boosted demand for its services. The company’s revenue growth is expected to slow to 53.9 percent this fiscal year, and then 16.4 percent in the next.