Is Sprout Mortgage Closed? Non-QM Lenders Feel the Pain

However, on its LinkedIn profile on July 6, Sprout Mortgage celebrated the HousingWire 2022 Marketing Leaders award received by its chief marketing officer Bev Thorne. In April, Shea Pallante, the president of Sprout Mortgage, told HousingWire that it prefers to “focus our efforts on maximizing production during any changing rate environment. We’re confident that the non-QM sector — and Sprout in particular — will not only ride out the turbulence but outperform expected growth rates.” HousingWire had chronicled the issues facing non-QM lenders.