Spencer Dinwiddie Issued Crypto Tokens Backed By His NBA Contract — Details

The crypto token that the NBA star issued works like a bond. Dinwiddie gets a loan to put into various investments. The star has been investing in Bitcoin. For investors, they earn interest on their tokens and their principal will be returned at maturity in three years. The interest rate that Dinwiddie offered on the tokens wasn’t disclosed, but the star hinted it could be in the range of 2.5 percent annually. It means investors could earn $3,750 in interest in the first year and a total of $11,250 for the three years.