Chinese Social App Soulgate Targets U.S. IPO, Date and Price Uncovered

Chinese Social App Soulgate Targets U.S. IPO, Date and Price UncoveredBy Rachel Curry
Jun. 21 2021, Published 11:14 a.m. ET
Last week, Soulgate Inc. filed with the SEC for a U.S. IPO. Soulgate, a Chinese company, parents a popular social networking platform called Soul in China.
When is the Soulgate IPO dropping on the market? What should investors know about the stock's projected price?
Soulgate IPO news drops in the U.S.
Soul in China is a social media app with gaming capabilities. Soulgate filed its form F-1 on June 17. Foreign companies listing on a U.S. exchange file an F-1 because the SEC reserves S-1 forms for domestic companies. The document shared details on a price range for individual stock as well as the estimated valuation for the upcoming IPO.
Soulgate versus the competition
Soulgate is very clear about the strong competitive landscape that it's up against. The Chinese virtual reality industry includes key stakeholder Tencent as well as competitors like Baidu, Alibaba, iQIYI, Meitupic, Huawei, and HTC. China plans to become the world leader in virtual reality by 2025.
In the U.S. market, competitors like Roblox will add a layer of complexity to the Soulgate listing.
Soulgate isn't profitable yet.
Like many startups, Soulgate hasn't achieved profitability. The company's registration statement said, "We may continue to incur significant losses in the future and may not be able to achieve or subsequently maintain profitability."
This is a common but important statement. Soulgate's $102 million in revenue for the year ending March 31 is impressive, but it isn't the full picture. Soul in China still has a long way to go.
Soulgate's projected IPO valuation, according to the registration statement
Soulgate hopes to raise $185 million in its IPO, which will come in the form of 13.2 million ADSs (American depositary shares). ADSs allow foreign companies to trade shares on the U.S. public market as a U.S. dollar-denominated equity. They act in the same way common stocks or ADRs (American depositary receipts) do.
The company is looking ahead at a $1.4 billion corporate valuation.
Soulgate set its stock price range
Soulgate plans to list individual shares at $13–$15 a piece.
Institutional investors will be snagging some of the outstanding shares off the bat. This includes Janus Henderson and Boyu Capital, which will be investing a total of $80 million in ADSs, or 43 percent of the projected IPO valuation.
Look out for the Soulgate stock symbol
As a tech-based platform that allows users (aka "soulers") to populate virtual planets, Soulgate is targeting the Nasdaq Exchange for its listing. The company plans to list under the ticker symbol "SSR." Retail investors should be able to access SSR stock within hours of the company's public debut.
Soulgate's IPO date is coming.
At just five years old, Soulgate is taking the fast track for corporate development by going public. The company is still in the early days of its IPO announcement, so the date hasn't been determined yet. Investors could see a Soulgate IPO in the second half of 2021, but stay tuned for more details—including a firm price in the aforementioned range.