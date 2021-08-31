Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) Stock Is a Good Bet for High-Risk Investors

Investors reacted positively to Sonnet’s announcement that it had selected a novel development candidate, SON-1410, following comparative trials in a mouse melanoma model. In the press release , the company said, “The candidate represents Sonnet's second bispecific compound integrating Interleukin 12 (IL-12) with the company's Fully Human Albumin Binding (FHAB) platform. The target indications for SON-1410 will be melanoma and renal cancers.”

The new candidate is expected to enter the next stages of development by the end of 2021. Sonnet intends to file an IND (investigational new drug) submission during the second half of 2022. In Aug. 2021, Sonnet secured a $30 million equity capital raise. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for R&D (research and development activities), including clinical trials.