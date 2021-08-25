Could a Short Squeeze Be in the Cards for SoFi Stock?

Many investors got rich by playing the short squeeze in GameStop and AMC stock. Stocks that became short squeeze hits were first popular on Reddit, particularly in the WallStreetBets community.

Although many Redditors still talk about SoFi, the stock has dropped off the list of the most-mentioned stocks by WallStreetBets investors. At just 4 percent, SoFi's short interest is still low compared with that of stocks that have been targeted for a squeeze. Therefore, an AMC-type short squeeze in SoFi stock looks unlikely—for now.