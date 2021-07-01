Torrid (CURV) IPO Stock Looks Like a Good Long-Term Investment

Torrid is expected to start trading on July 1. The company is offering 11 million shares in the IPO at $21 each. Initially, the company planned to offer 8 million shares for $18–$21. Torrid won’t receive any proceeds from the offering because all of the shares in the IPO are being sold by existing shareholders. Usually, the company receives some of the IPO proceeds to repay debt and for future expansion plans. The IPO is expected to close on July 6.