Is Child Life Insurance Really Worth It? Yes, in Some Instances

The minimum and maximum coverage available on life insurance for kids often vary across companies. However, most companies offer coverage in the $5,000–$50,000 range. The coverage you select and the child’s age affect the monthly premium you’ve to pay on the policy.

With life policies — whether for a minor or an adult — the younger you’re, the cheaper the premium. The premium cost you started with when you signed up for the product stays the same throughout the policy’s life.