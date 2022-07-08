Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Net Worth When He Died

Shinzo Abe, or Abe Shinzo as it would be phrased in Japan, was a long-serving prime minister for the nation. He was the prime minister and president of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020. He worked to expand the Japanese military, amend immigration policy, and reform the economy through what was called “Abenomics.” Abe was assassinated on July 8, 2022.

Birthdate: Sept. 21, 1954

Birthplace: Tokyo, Japan

Political party: Liberal Democratic

Spouse: Akie Matsuzaki

Education: BA from Seikei University