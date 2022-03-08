Russian President Vladimir Putin Views a No-Fly Zone as "Armed Conflict"

Rep. Adam Kinzinger tweeted support of the no-fly zone where he claimed that if the U.S. does not act now and take the risk, it will have to do so later in a more serious manner.

“This is a good moment to renew my call for a no-fly zone, at the invitation of the Ukraine government. I fear if this continues, we will have to intervene in a bigger way," he wrote. While the U.S. is failing to respond in the way Ukraine is requesting, the U.S. is still making it clear that it supports Ukraine, “in every other way possible.”