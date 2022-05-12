Shiba Inu Founders Have Big Plans for a SHI Stablecoin

The Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama stated in a blog post on May 10 that the SHI stablecoin is near completion. Shiba Inu’s founder, who goes by the pseudonym “Ryoshi,” teased about the SHI stablecoin in May 2021. The token will be an algorithmic stablecoin that is pegged to one cent, which is a different approach to how most stablecoins are pegged to the dollar. The coin could be coming out after Ryoshi’s layer 2 blockchain, Shibarium, is completed.