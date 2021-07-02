Is Sharecare (SHCR) Stock a Good Investment?

No analysts cover Sharecare stock, but given that it's a leading digital health company, analysts will likely start covering it soon.

FCAC assigned Sharecare a pro forma EV (enterprise value) of $3.75 billion. However, based on FCAC stock's current price of $9, the market cap is close to $3.7 billion and the EV is about $3.4 billion. Based on this EV and Sharecare’s projected total revenue, its valuation multiples for 2021 and 2022 are 8.6x and 6.6x, respectively. The company’s 2023 EV-to-sales multiple of 5.4x looks much more attractive.