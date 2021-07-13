4 Senior Living Stocks to Invest in After the COVID-19 Pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in early 2020, senior living facilities were among the first places to experience outbreaks. The virus swept facilities and infected residents. AARP reports that over 184,000 residents and staff at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities died from the disease.

Fast forward a year and most senior living residents are vaccinated. In June, Forbes reported that at least 1.4 million residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are fully vaccinated as well as over 1 million staff members.

The need for senior living facilities isn’t going to go away, especially with the almost 73 million baby boomers getting older.

As the senior living industry rebounds, it might be a good time to considering investing in senior living stocks. Here are four senior living stocks that you might want to consider putting your money behind.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) operates about 700 senior living facilities and other senior living communities in 42 states across the U.S. The company offers a continuum of care where residents can access independent living, assisted living, and memory care.

Recent reports show that Brookdale is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic with its swift rollout of the vaccine for residents and staff. This week, The Wall Street Journal reported that 93 percent of Brookdale residents are vaccinated and the number of Covid cases is down 97 percent from its peak.

Brookdale share prices increased by 216 percent in the last year but are still down by over 6 percent over the last three years, reports Simply Wall St. The company’s quarterly revenue for March 2021 is $672 million—down over 24 percent YoY. On July 13, Brookdale shares were trading at about $8.45.

Welltower Inc. In 2019, Welltower Inc. (WELL) was recognized as one of Fortune magazine’s most admired companies of the year. Based in Toldeo, Ohio, the S&P 500 company isn't a senior living community itself. Welltower is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides real estate capital to senior housing operators, post-acute care providers, and health systems.

Welltower stock increased by 13 percent over the past three months, Simply Wall St reports. On July 13, Welltower shares were trading at $87.17.

The Ensign Group The Ensign Group (ENSG) works through 232 affiliate locations to offer a spectrum of post-acute care including assisted living, skilled nursing, and rehabilitative care. The company has seen its EPS grow by 41 percent over the last three years, Simply Wall St reports.

The company reported first-quarter revenues of $627 million—up 6.3 percent YoY. Shares for The Ensign Group were trading at $87.74 on July 13.

Capital Senior Living Corporation The post-Covid recovery has started for Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU). The company is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities.

In June, Capital Senior Living Corporation reported the occupancy rate at its 60 communities had surpassed pre-pandemic levels. The company's revenues have a ways to go. In the first quarter of 2021, the revenues were about $45 million—down 57 percent from almost $106 million in the first quarter of 2020.