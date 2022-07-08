Sandra Douglass Morgan Joins Las Vegas Raiders as NFL’s First Black Female President

And it’s not even Morgan’s first time making history! She was also the first Black person to chair the Nevada Gaming Control Board, according to Raiders.com.

“My qualifications speak for themselves, and I’ve led and managed teams through good times and difficult times,” she told the media. “If me being a Black woman brings an additional lens to my leadership—which I think it does—if it inspires others to help other girls and women know there’s a different path forward, then I’m all for it.”