Sandbox Crypto Looks Set To Reach Another All-Time High

Some investors might want to take profits after Sandbox's surge, and that could pull down Sandbox temporarily from its peak. Cryptocurrencies are usually volatile, meaning Sandbox could set a new high or drop before the end of 2021. For the long term, the crypto’s outlook looks promising based on the NFT sector's growth. Over the past year, Sandbox has climbed an average of 130 percent per month. If the crypto gains just 5 percent per month, Sandbox could hit another all-time high of $1.35 by the end of 2021, and $15 by 2025.