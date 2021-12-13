Why Everyone Is Talking About SafeMoon V2—Crypto Is Live Now

SafeMoon describes itself as a DeFi project. It plans to introduce an NFT marketplace and launch educational apps. The project’s co-founder and CEO John Karony has been working on building wind turbines to generate clean electricity.

Despite the ambitious growth plans, SafeMoon's price has plunged recently. Investors appear to be drawn to currently hot meme cryptos like MetaDoge, MicroPets, and Shiba-inspired tokens like MetaShiba.