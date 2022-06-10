Golfer Rory McIlroy Has a Hefty Net Worth in the Millions

Rory McIlroy is a professional golfer who was born in Northern Ireland and now lives in Florida. He was the youngest winner ever of the West of Ireland Championship as well as the Irish Close Championship in 2005. In 2007, McIlroy went professional. The key championships over his career were the 2011 U.S. Open, the 2012 PGA Championship, and in 2014 both the Open Championship and the PGA Championship.

Birthdate: May 4, 1989

Birthplace: County Down, Northern Ireland

Spouse: Erica Stoll

Children: 1