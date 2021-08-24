Romeo Power (RMO) Stock Is a Good Opportunity for Long-Term Investors

Romeo Power stock has been on a steady downtrend since it got listed after its reverse merger with RMG Acquisition SPAC in December 2020. On Aug. 19, the stock hit an all-time low of $4.2, which suggests a downside of 84 percent from the time it got listed and hit its all-time high. After the stock’s weak performance, will it go up? What is Romeo Power's (RMO) stock forecast for 2025?