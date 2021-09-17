Does Roaring Kitty Still Own GME Holdings Amid MassMutual's Fine?

The Roaring Kitty saga isn't over yet. Keith Gill, who goes by the username "Roaring Kitty," influenced the retail trading meme stock movement for GameStop (NYSE:GME). He's still causing disruptions in the regulatory space. This time, Gill's former employer MassMutual is reaping the punishment.

Massachusetts fines MassMutual $4.75 million for lack of oversight on Roaring Kitty.

Massachusetts regulators have fined a subsidiary of insurance company MassMutual (aka Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company) a total of $4.75 million for its lack of oversight on Roaring Kitty's online presence. Meanwhile, regulators will complete a full audit and social media compliance review for the parent company.

Until January, Gill was an agent at MML Investors Services, where he held a financial broker license. Gill claims that he never breached his fiduciary responsibilities, but his excessive influence has led U.S. institutions to question his innocence in the matter.

Gill resigned from his role in January when shares for GME swelled about 1,784 percent by the month's end. By the end of February, he no longer held his registration as a broker with FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority), according to online records.

In addition to popularizing his own view on GameStop stock to the masses, Gill also carried out stock trades for three other individuals who weren't tied with MassMutual. The company didn't approve the trades, but it also didn't look out for Gill's behavior.

MassMutual accepted the state-imposed fine and audit requirements. A spokesperson from MassMutual told reporters at The New York Times, "MassMutual is pleased to put this matter behind us, avoiding the expense and distraction associated with protracted litigation."