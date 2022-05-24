Senator Rick Scott's Past Medicare Fraud Case Raises Flags Years Later

"If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again. Force Congress to issue a report every year telling the public what they plan to do when Social Security and Medicare go bankrupt," declared Scott, as reported by the Miami Herald. According to FactCheck, the claim that Scott plans to end Social Security and Medicare is misleading because Scott hasn't specifically stated that he plans to end those programs. However, to some, allowing a revote every five years puts the programs in a risky position.