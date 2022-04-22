The Richest Formula One Drivers Today Have Insane Net Worths — Inside Their Finances

The Richest Formula One Drivers Today Have Insane Net Worths — Inside Their FinancesBy Anna Garrison
Apr. 22 2022, Published 2:16 p.m. ET
Arguably one of the most dangerous sports in the world, Formula One, or F1, is the highest class of car racing available to international competitors. The cars used in these competitions are the fastest racing cars in the world, and the drivers are constantly competing to make it to the finish line. Thankfully, with high risk, there's a high reward. Many F1 drivers make as much money as popular actors and actresses, if not more.
So, who are the five richest F1 drivers today? Here's the scoop on their net worth.
5. Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen is a Belgian-Dutch F1 driver who competes for Red Bull Racing Team. He's the son of former F1 driver Jos Verstappen and began his racing career by entering the 2015 Australian Grand Prix at just 17 years old. He became the youngest competitor to compete in an F1 race.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Max is worth an estimated $60 million.
4. Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel is a German F1 driver who competes for Aston-Martin, although he previously drove for companies such as MW Sauber, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, and Ferrari. With four World Drivers' Championships, he's the youngest World Champion in Formula 1, despite being just a few years younger than Lewis Hamilton.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is an estimated $100 million–$140 million.
3. Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso Díaz is a Spanish F1 driver currently competing for Alpine. Previously, he has driven for McLaren, Ferrari, and Minardi. He began racing go-karts at the age of three and by the time he was 17 years old, he had progressed into car racing. In 2018, he took a two-year sabbatical from racing but returned in 2021.
According to Wealthy Gorilla, his net worth is an estimated $240 million.
2. Kimi Räikkönen
Racing driver Kimi Räikkönen, nicknamed "The Iceman," is a Finnish racing driver who recently retired from F1 in 2021. However, this isn't the end of his racing career. In 2022, he became the team principal of the Kawasaki Racing Team for Motorcross. Kimi's nickname is derived from his ability to keep calm under pressure as well as his homeland and icy demeanor towards media outlets.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kimi is worth an estimated $250 million.
1. Lewis Hamilton
Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton is a British F1 racing driver who competes for Mercedes-Benz. Widely regarded as one of the greatest racing drivers ever, Hamilton has seven World Drivers' Championship titles and is the highest-paid active F1 driver. Hamilton is globally recognized for his driving abilities and his high-profile romantic relationships.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hamilton is worth an estimated $285 million.