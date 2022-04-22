The Richest Formula One Drivers Today Have Insane Net Worths — Inside Their Finances

Arguably one of the most dangerous sports in the world, Formula One, or F1, is the highest class of car racing available to international competitors. The cars used in these competitions are the fastest racing cars in the world, and the drivers are constantly competing to make it to the finish line. Thankfully, with high risk, there's a high reward. Many F1 drivers make as much money as popular actors and actresses, if not more.

So, who are the five richest F1 drivers today? Here's the scoop on their net worth.