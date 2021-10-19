Fintech App Revolut Hits U.S. Markets, Cuts Fees for Crypto Trades

Under Revolut's new changes, customers will be able to make up to 10 international remittance payments a month to anyone in the 30 supported countries. They will also be able to withdraw up to $1,200 from out-of-network ATMs each month without incurring any fees.

In contrast to other competing fintech apps like Coinbase, Revolut and Robinhood are applications that offer commission-free cryptocurrency trading. In contrast, Coinbase charges between 0.04 percent and 0.50 percent per trade.