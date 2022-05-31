Is a Reverse Mortgage Right for You? Monetize Your Home Equity

However, reverse mortgages aren't for everyone. The loans can be costly, complex, and prone to scams. Overall, reverse mortgages can be risky. If a person isn't able to keep up on the fees incurred, they run the risk of their home being foreclosed. Also, given a potentially lucrative opportunity and a vulnerable section of the population, these mortgages are also prone to scams. Contractor scams and scams that target veterans are popular in this space.