Revain Crypto Falls 90% From Peak, Might Be Time to Buy the Dip

Revain Crypto Falls 90% From Peak, Might Be Time to Buy the DipBy Ruchi Gupta
Jul. 14 2021, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
For cryptocurrency investors who want to buy the dip, Revain (REV) is worth a look now. The altcoin is down 30 percent in 2021 and more than 90 percent off its all-time high of $4.49 reached in February 2018. What’s the Revain crypto price prediction and is it a good investment?
Before delving into Revain’s price prediction, it helps to be familiar with the altcoin to see if it would suit your investment taste. Revain is a blockchain-based online review platform and its official token is REV. Businesses and developers can use REV token to incentivize authors to write reviews about their products. Revain seeks to be a source of legitimate and authentic feedback on products.
How many Revain (REV) crypto tokens are there?
Many investors are drawn to cryptocurrencies with capped supply because they come with in-built protection against inflation. That’s why prospective investors want to know about REV token’s supply. There are 85 billion Revain tokens in circulation currently and the supply isn’t fixed.
Revain crypto price prediction
Since Revain crypto has dropped sharply from its peaks, prospective investors want to know its outlook. If the altcoin can maintain a compounded monthly growth rate of 20 percent from now on, it could close 2021 at $0.02, which suggests a 160 percent upside.
At that same rate, REV token could surpass $430 in five years, which implies more than a 5,000,000 percent upside to the current level. That isn't unimaginable considering Bitcoin boasts lifetime returns of more than 50,000,000 percent. At some point, Bitcoin was as high as 80,000,000 percent.
Is Revain crypto a good investment?
Revain has had its ups and downs like many other cryptocurrencies. The luckiest investors have been those buying the dip. In June 2021, REV token plunged to what still stands as its all-time low. At the current price, investors who bought that dip have seen their money grow more than 2,000 percent.
There is a chance for Revain to rebound as DeFi products grow popular and consumers look to authentic reviews to inform their decisions. With REV token down more than 90 percent from its peak, this might be a good time to accumulate the dip if you like the altcoin’s price outlook.
Best way to buy Revain (REV) crypto
If you’re impressed with the Revain crypto price prediction, you might want to buy the dip in REV token. Revain is supported by many crypto exchanges. But if you have capital in the U.S. dollar, the best place to buy REV token is HitBTC. If you want to convert Bitcoin into Revain, the best platforms for that are DigiFinex and Bittrex.