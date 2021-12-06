Why Is Ren Crypto Falling, and Will It Go Back Up?

In 2017, Taiyang Zhang started Ren to help overcome the barriers to entering the DeFi economy. Ren facilitates the transfer of cryptocurrencies across blockchains, enabling investors to access DeFi opportunities anywhere. In 2018, Ren raised $34 million from the sale of its Ren token in an initial coin offering. The crypto has a maximum supply of 1 billion tokens, and almost all of them are already on the market.