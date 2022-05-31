Market Realist
Raymond Arroyo
Catholic Journalist Raymond Arroyo’s Wife, Rebecca

Kathryn Underwood - Author
By

May 31 2022, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

Raymond Arroyo is a regular FOX News contributor who often appears on The Ingraham Angle with or in substitution for Laura Ingraham. He is also the head anchor and director of news for Eternal Word Television Network. On EWTN, he hosts the news program The World Over with Raymond Arroyo.

The World Over “challenges viewers with important political and cultural reporting and analysis of a wide variety of topics of interest to Catholics and people of faith.” Anchor Raymond Arroyo’s wife is actress Rebecca Arroyo.

Raymond Arroyo is married and has three children with his wife Rebecca

Raymond Arroyo’s wife is named Rebecca. The pair share three children together. Rebecca Arroyo was born and raised in the U.S. and is an actress with several film credits to her name.

Some of the movies Arroyo has acted in include 2019’s Power and Peril and Changes, also released in 2019. According to MixedArticle.com, Rebecca and Raymond began a relationship in the early 1990s and were married in 1994.

rebecca arroyo
Source: Rebecca Arroyo FB

Raymond and Rebecca Arroyo are parents to three children.

Raymond and Rebecca Arroyo have three kids

Raymond Arroyo and his wife Rebecca are parents to three children. MixedArticle.com notes that their names are Alexander, Lorenzo, and Mariella.

Is Raymond Arroyo Hispanic?

Arroyo has said on FOX News programming that his father was Central American and migrated to the U.S., meaning that he himself is of Hispanic origin. He also spoke of his father’s enrollment and service in the U.S. Marine Corps. Raymond was born in New Orleans, La., and raised in the U.S.

Raymond Arroyo’s career has taken him to various news outlets, including FOX News

Arroyo has worked for the Associated Press and the New York Observer. He also contributes frequently to a number of programs on the FOX News Channel, including The Ingraham Angle and The O’Reilly Factor with Bill O’Reilly. He also was previously a CNN contributor, according to his Twitter profile.

Arroyo’s primary journalism gig is with Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), where he discusses political issues and news stories with a particular focus on Catholic viewpoints.

Raymond Arroyo is also the author of several books

Arroyo has written the Will Wilder series of books, published by Random House. It’s a series featuring the title character Will Wilder, who has an “otherworldly gift.” The Spider Who Saved Christmas is Arroyo’s first picture book, which he describes as a retelling of a part of a Christmas story legend and an explanation of the origin of tinsel.

In March 2022, Arroyo also published The Thief Who Stole Heaven, which his author website calls “a redemptive tale for families just in time for Lent and Easter.”

Arroyo and Ingraham occasionally talk in scripted banter

In Nov. 2021, one example of Arroyo’s and Ingraham’s rapport on screen showed the two discussing “woke storylines”. Ingraham appeared clueless when Arroyo was talking about the Netflix show You, and many mocked Ingraham for her misunderstanding of his comments. Later, Arroyo jumped to her defense saying it was “scripted” and “intentional.”

