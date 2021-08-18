Quant Crypto's Price Prediction: How QNT Could Reach $500 by 2025

Quant’s historical performance shows it has been a big winner for investors. The altcoin has returned 1,500 percent over the past year and more than 60,000 percent in the past three years.

In Aug. 2018, QNT plunged to what persists as its all-time low at $0.16. Investors who bought that dip have seen their money grow more than 100,000 times.

The rush to build DeFi apps and institutional investors' growing interest in DeFi products should bring more developers to Quant. As developers need to hold QNT to be able to operate on the Quant network, the demand for the token will increase and its value will appreciate as more developers come to the Quant network.