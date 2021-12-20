Purdue Pharma’s Opioid Settlement Overturned—What’s Next?

Purdue Pharma is one of the most successful pharma companies in the world. Now, it's infamously known to be the manufacturer of OxyContin, an opioid medication used to treat moderate to severe pain. The drug is highly addictive and causes what came to be known as the OxyContin opioid crisis. The opioid addiction crisis led to over 500,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. over the past 20 years. Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty twice for federal crimes around the unethical marketing of OxyContin.