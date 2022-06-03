Protecting Our Kids Act, Explained — Needs Bipartisan Support

The Senate is more evenly split than the House, and it’s unlikely the act in its current form will garner bipartisan support. At that point, the act would need 60 votes, including 10 votes from Republican members, to pass. A handful of Republican senators are open to or undecided on gun reform, while the vast majority are staunchly against it. Many have given quite a bit of money to the National Rifle Association (NRA) over the years. Mike Braun (Ind.), Mitch McConnell (Ky.), and Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.) each donated $1.3 million to the NRA, and Josh Hawley (Mo.) donated $1.4 million.