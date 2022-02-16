Ready To Put Down Roots? Check Out HUD’s List of Homebuying Programs

If your credit score precludes you from a conventional loan, the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), a division of HUD, might provide a viable alternative. As Bankrate reports, FHA home loans often have lower credit score minimums than conventional loans, making them popular with first-time homebuyers. Among other requirements, homebuyers need to have a FICO score of 500–579 if they can pay 10 percent as a downpayment, or 580 or higher if they can make a 3.5 percent downpayment.