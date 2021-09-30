Procaps Group (PROC) Looks Like a Good Buy After the LATN Merger

Procaps projected revenue of $329 million in 2020, and expects it to rise 21 percent year-over-year to $397 million in 2021. Between 2020 and 2023, Procaps expects its revenue to grow 15 percent compounded annually and reach $499 million in 2023. In 2023, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $146 million and a net income of $74 million. The global softgel capsule market, valued at $2.4 billion in 2017, is set to reach $3.3 billion in value by 2023, according to 360 Market Updates.