Poppy Playtime NFT Created Issues, Not Profit: Controversy, Explained

MOB Games wasn’t going to make a huge amount of money from selling NFTs linked to its Poppy Playtime game, at least not initially. In its original collection, it only released six NFTs priced at $15 apiece. The sale was only going to generate $90 for the studio. MOB Games could build on the lessons learned from the initial project to come up with a more lucrative NFT drop. However, fans have shown they aren’t going to allow that to happen.