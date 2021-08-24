Marijuana Company Pharmacann Files for IPO—Date and Price, Explained

Canaccord Genuity, a Canadian investment firm, has been selected by Pharmacann to lead its public offering. Although Canaccord and Pharmacann didn't confirm this, sources said that Canaccord will likely be the head underwriter in the IPO. Other investment banks will be hired as the process continues.

Meanwhile, Cronos Group Inc. took a 10.5 percent stake in Pharmacann in June for $110.4 million. In that transaction, the company received a $1.1 billion valuation. Sources familiar with the Pharmacann IPO plans said that its next valuation will likely be higher than that figure.

Reuters noted that Pharmacann Rival AWH Holdings Inc. also recently went public. Since its May listing, the shares have risen by 38 percent to result in a $1.9 billion valuation.

Legal marijuana sales in the U.S. could reach $45 billion by 2025, said JMP Securities analysts.