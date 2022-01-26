Peter Schiff and His Teen Son Have Very Different Views on Bitcoin

Peter has long been skeptical about Bitcoin, unlike his son Spencer Schiff. “At the end of the day, when you peel the onion and get to what’s really there, there’s nothing there, and all of the justification that people want to hang their hats on to validate their thesis of how Bitcoin is digital gold and it’s going to replace gold as a store of value of maybe a medium of exchange or both or whatever, I just don’t see it.” Peter told Kitco News in March 2021.