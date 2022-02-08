Patrisse Cullors Has Gone From BLM Leader an Author and TV Producer

Scrutiny over Patrisse Cullors’ net worth and finances preceded her decision to step down as executive director of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF). The New York Post claimed that she had a “million-dollar real estate buying binge.”

Later, The Los Angeles Times clarified that Cullors bought houses not with BLMGNF money but with her other income. “It wasn’t just a character assassination campaign,” she told the Times, “but a campaign to actually get me assassinated.”