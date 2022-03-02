Palihapitiya Faces Clover Health Lawsuit After Misleading Investors

Clover Health’s massive gains were a big factor in many shareholders’ decisions to invest in CLOV. The company first went public in a $3.7 billion SPAC merger. Short-seller Hindenburg Research shed light on some of the key issues with Clover’s reports, but that claim alone can't be taken at face value due to the bias of a short position. Through a DOJ investigation, SEC investigation, and a shareholder lawsuit, the truth is bound to reveal itself.