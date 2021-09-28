New U.S. Bill Monitors How Foreign Countries Engage With Crypto Mining

Despite several points of contention regarding the regulation of cryptocurrencies and their overall use cases, the U.S. still wants an upper hand in the emerging industry. As China comes down with an iron hammer in bans crypto, the U.S. has been steadily claiming its territory in the mining industry.

Reports show that before the ban, China occupied approximately two-thirds of the world’s mining industry. However, with many nationals leaving the country to resume their occupations elsewhere, which country will be the next mining powerhouse?

The U.S. contains prominent mining facilities occupied by Argo and Riot Blockchains in Texas. Greenidge Generation is a Bitcoin mining facility stationed in upstate New York.