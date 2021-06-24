Will Origin Materials (ORGN) Stock Get a Boost After the AACQ Merger?

Origin is building its first plant, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2022 and generate revenue in 2023. The company forecasts revenue of $60 million in 2023, $122 million in 2024, and $475 million in 2025. It expects to turn EBITDA-positive in 2025, and foresees EBITDA of $139 million in 2025. The company is expected to benefit from the Biden administration’s plan to reduce the usage of fossil fuels in product manufacturing.