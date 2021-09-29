What Olaplex’s (OLPX) IPO Valuation and Stock Forecast Tell Investors

Olaplex is seeking a valuation of up to $12.3 billion in its IPO. Unlike many other companies planning IPOs, Olaplex is profitable. In the first six months of 2021, its net income rose YoY (year-over-year) to $94.9 million from a net loss of $22.4 million. Its revenue rose 90.4 percent YoY to $282.3 million in 2020, and 171.3 percent YoY to $270.2 million in the first six months of 2021.