Okay Bears Breaks Record for Most NFT Sales in a Day

There were worries that other blockchains couldn’t compete with Ethereum when it comes to non-fungible tokens, but the Okay Bears is here to say everything is OK with Solana.

Okay Bears is one of the latest NFT collections on the Solana blockchain, which has been highly popular this week. The top NFT projects in Web3 have been using the ape animal to provide a theme for their collections, but Okay Bears take a different approach by using, of course, bears.