Democrats Target Greg Abbott After Odessa Water Shortage Crisis

In its most recent update on June 15, 11:58 a.m., the City of Odessa said, "Repairs to the line were completed at approximately 3:45 a.m. this morning, but a Boil Water Notice is still in effect until further notice.” It added, “The City has begun to turn the system back on slowly to maintain the strength of all lines. After full pressure is reached, the city will remain under a boil water notice for the next 24 hours.”