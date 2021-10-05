How Much Are We Spending on NFTs? It’s a Lot

The third quarter brought massive growth for NFT assets. According to NFT market tracker DappRadar, people bought $10.7 billion worth of NFTs in Q3 2021. That's a big leap from the previous quarter, during which NFTs sales were less than an eighth of that value. In Q2 2021, people bought $1.3 billion in NFTs, and in Q1, the value was at $1.2 billion.