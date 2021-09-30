Why Eternal Beings NFT Community Suspects a Project 'Rug Pull'

Generated on the Solana network, the Eternal Beings NFT represents 11,111 unique Eternal Beings "floating in the ominous orbit of Pluto" ready to be "abducted." The project was inspired and allegedly backed by Lil Uzi because Eternal Beings traits are similar in nature to Lil Uzi's physical attributes.

However, as soon as the release dropped, so did Lil Uzi. Fans and community members started noticing that he deleted tweets regarding his ties to the project.