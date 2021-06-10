New Cryptocurrencies To Watch in June 2021

Every month, there are hundreds of new cryptocurrencies launched. Most of these coins are trying to cash in on the crypto craze. However, if you can sort out the diamonds from the rough, you’ll some altcoins worth keeping an eye on, or even investing a bit into.

Although we can’t predict every single crypto that's set to launch in June, several new tokens have listed over the past few days that could make big waves by the end of the month.

EthereumPay isn't the first blockchain project trying to tackle Ethereum’s deficits. Both Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA) promise to do something similar while building off their own new technology. Almost any crypto that brands itself as a new and improved version of Ethereum is bound to do well in this current trading environment.

EPAY, built on the Ethereum blockchain , aims to make Ethereum transactions faster and reduce gas fees. EthereumPay uses multiple sidechains, which are secondary blockchains that run alongside the primary network, to reduce fees and improve transaction times.

EthereumPay (EPAY), launched on Jun. 9, has reached a $32.8 million market cap. That’s still small but impressive for a token that’s been around for a single day. What’s more, the trading volume for this altcoin is sitting at an impressive $74.6 million.

It’s similar in philosophy to Amazon Web Services’ S3 Project, which lets people around the world access and store relevant information. In contrast to centralized storage solutions like S3, however, blockchains built off POTS are decentralized. Although Commercial Data Storage was initially ignored, its price skyrocketed more than 650 percent on Jun. 10.

Despite its strange name, Commercial Data Storage (CDS) aims to revolutionize how we handle file storage. CDS is a new blockchain protocol that’s based on another consensus algorithm, Proof of Traffic-Measured Storage (POTS). This type of consensus algorithm, designed for decentralized cloud storage, verifies that users are storing files as they claim they are.

Safe Energy

Safe Energy (ENERGYX) is another cryptocurrency that uses a deflationary tokenomics model. Unlike most deflationary cryptos, which tend to be meme coins, Safe Energy is a charity token designed to help to reduce the world’s carbon footprint. Funds raised by using Safe Energy will be donated to sustainability projects around the world.

Charity tokens aren’t as popular as most other cryptocurrency types, but it’s possible that Safe Energy could skyrocket in value. Having launched less than 24 hours ago, Safe Energy is up over 100 percent right now, but that still puts it at a minuscule, one-millionth of a penny. However, considering that renewable energy is becoming popular among regular investors, Safe energy could keep going up in value on this basis alone.