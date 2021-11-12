Virtual Pet Community Neopets Unites Against the Metaverse

The Neopets Metaverse Collection (NMC) NFTs launched on Nov. 12, 2021, and 10,000 unique Neopets Metaverse NFTs will be available to mint. Though the collection is composed of 10,500 NMCs, 500 have been set aside for community giveaways.

Since this collection is on the Solana Network, SOL tokens are needed to purchase these digital pets.