Formula One Made Nelson Piquet a Rich Man, but Now He Might Be Banned

Nelson Piquet, a former F1 driver, first started F1 in 1978 and continued until 1991. He won three championships and is rated among F1's all-time greats.

Birthdate: Aug. 17, 1952

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Education: Piquet attended two years of an engineering program before dropping out

Spouses: Maria Clara Vassalo (divorced), Sylvia Tamsma (divorced), Vivianne de Souza Leão