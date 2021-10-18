Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Has a Promising Outlook After the LOKB Merger Date

Navitas is expected to close its business combination with LOKB on Oct. 19. The common stock and warrants will start trading on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbols “NVTS” and “NVTSW”, respectively, on Oct. 20. As part of its merger with LOKB, Navitas will receive about $398 million in gross cash proceeds, including $145 million in PIPE (private investment in public equity) at $10 per share.