With Her Podcast, Nancy Grace Is Still on Top of ‘Crime Stories’

Nancy Grace is a legal commentator and television journalist who hosted Closing Arguments on Court TV and Nancy Grace on HLN.

Birthdate: Oct. 23, 1959

Birthplace: Macon, Ga.

Education: B.A. from Mercer University, J.D. from Mercer University School of Law, Master of Laws from New York University

Spouse: David Linch ​(m. 2007)

Children: Lucy Elizabeth and John David (b. 2007)